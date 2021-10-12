LV Prasad Eye Institute signs MoU with Genome Foundation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Genome Foundation and LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to share expertise and resources to expand their capabilities in ophthalmic clinical genetics disorder, in an attempt to eliminate ophthalmic (eye) disorders from the State.

Dr C Rangarajan, chairman of Genome Foundation, and former Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Reserve Bank of India, and Dr Gullapalli N Rao, chairman, Board of Trustees, LVPEI, exchanged the MoU. Dr Rangarajan had applauded the step taken by health organisations and said it will be helpful for society and public health while benefiting the poor.

Speaking on the occasion, Genome Foundation Managing Director, Dr KPC Gandhi, said that the main reason to join hands with LVPEI is to share the education, research, and training to improve the ophthalmic disorders in society. The expertise of LVPEI in ophthalmology and the Genome Foundation’s work in genetic research can serve the society.

He added that the poor in the society are facing various genetic disorders but there is no mechanism to conduct research on them. Dr GN Rao stated that there are also genetic disorders in ophthalmology that can be treated post research. “Joining hands with Genome Foundation will make the research and treatment easier,” he added.