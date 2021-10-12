Man posing as forest officer held in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adilabad police arrested a man posing as an IFS officer and his colleague for cheating unemployed youth after promising them jobs as beat and section officers in the Forest Department. The accused persons have been identified as Parache Mohan and Serla Narsiah.

Police seized Rs 3 lakh in cash, fake job documents, computers, printers and other equipment worth Rs 50,000 from their possession. Speaking to the media, District Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra said that the accused collected Rs 8.60 lakh from seven unemployed youth in Gudihatnur and Indravelli mandals after promising them jobs. They forged documents and offer letters to cheat the youth.