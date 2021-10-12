STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No power outages in Telangana, enough coal reserves: Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy

The Minister, however, said there might be problems for power in the future, due to the lopsided policies of the Central government. 

Published: 12th October 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 01:03 PM

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and TS Genco and Transco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao inaugurating two units of the Srisailam Hydel plant (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy has believed in the theory of experts, who said that artificial coal shortage is created in the country only for the sake of handing over power companies to private players. 

In an informal chat with reporters in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the Minister said there is no shortage of coal and there will be no power cuts in Telangana. 

He said that the state has sufficient coal reserves and averred that there will be no power outage even for a minute. The Minister, however, said there might be problems for power in the future, due to the lopsided policies of the Central government. 

