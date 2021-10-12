No power outages in Telangana, enough coal reserves: Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy has believed in the theory of experts, who said that artificial coal shortage is created in the country only for the sake of handing over power companies to private players.

In an informal chat with reporters in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the Minister said there is no shortage of coal and there will be no power cuts in Telangana.

He said that the state has sufficient coal reserves and averred that there will be no power outage even for a minute. The Minister, however, said there might be problems for power in the future, due to the lopsided policies of the Central government.