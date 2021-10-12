STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's TRS party ranks first in income earned via electoral bonds

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh's Telugu Desam Party was among the 18 parties which declared that they had spent more than what they had mobilised in 2019-20.

Published: 12th October 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS has topped the list of 42 regional parties in the country with Rs 130.46 crore income earned through electoral bonds in 2019-20. According to an analysis by the Association of Democratic Rights (ADR) released on Monday, the pink party’s income was 14.86 per cent of the total income of the 42 parties, which was Rs 877.95 crore.

The YSRC, which is in power in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, mobilised Rs 92.73 crore, which is 10.56 per cent of the total income of all the regional parties. The analysis pointed out that the TRS, at the end of 2019-20, had 83.76 per cent of the money lying unspent with it. The analysis is based on the IT returns submitted to the Election Commission of India by the parties, the ADR said. Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party was among the 18 parties which declared that they had spent more than what they had mobilised in 2019-20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electoral bonds TRS YSRC TDP Association of Democratic Rights
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp