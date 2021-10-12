Telangana's TRS party ranks first in income earned via electoral bonds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS has topped the list of 42 regional parties in the country with Rs 130.46 crore income earned through electoral bonds in 2019-20. According to an analysis by the Association of Democratic Rights (ADR) released on Monday, the pink party’s income was 14.86 per cent of the total income of the 42 parties, which was Rs 877.95 crore.

The YSRC, which is in power in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, mobilised Rs 92.73 crore, which is 10.56 per cent of the total income of all the regional parties. The analysis pointed out that the TRS, at the end of 2019-20, had 83.76 per cent of the money lying unspent with it. The analysis is based on the IT returns submitted to the Election Commission of India by the parties, the ADR said. Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party was among the 18 parties which declared that they had spent more than what they had mobilised in 2019-20.