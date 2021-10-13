STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ancient sculpture of Veeragallu, Satisheela found in Telangana's Siddipet

Wearing a turban with a knot on the right side,  the warrior can be seen wearing jewellery around his neck, ankle bracelets and holding a sword.

Published: 13th October 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

A stone sculpture of Veeragallu and Satisheela from 10th century CE was found in Siddipet district

A stone sculpture of Veeragallu and Satisheela from 10th century CE was found in Siddipet district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rare sculpture depicting Sati Sahagamana made of stone dating back to the Kalyani Chalukyan era in the 10th century CE was found among the ruins of the abandoned habitation of Dommata village, Cheriyal mandal, Siddipet district. 

Sculptures of Veeragallu or warriors can be found in many villages across the State. In some sculptures, Satisheela, wife of the warrior, has been found alongside as well. However, what differentiates them from the sculpture found in Dommata is the pose of the royal couple.

While a similar sculpture of Veeragallu was found at Akunuru village located close to Dommata in the past, the turban knot differentiated between the two warriors who were probably from different periods, observed K Srinivas, Member of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam, who discovered the sculpture.

Wearing a turban with a knot on the right side,  the warrior can be seen wearing jewellery around his neck, ankle bracelets and holding a sword. He can be seen putting his left arm over Satisheela's shoulder. An equally decorated Satisheela is also seen. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sati Sahagamana Rare sculpture Kalyani Chalukyan era 10th century Veeragallu
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp