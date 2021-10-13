Ancient sculpture of Veeragallu, Satisheela found in Telangana's Siddipet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rare sculpture depicting Sati Sahagamana made of stone dating back to the Kalyani Chalukyan era in the 10th century CE was found among the ruins of the abandoned habitation of Dommata village, Cheriyal mandal, Siddipet district.

Sculptures of Veeragallu or warriors can be found in many villages across the State. In some sculptures, Satisheela, wife of the warrior, has been found alongside as well. However, what differentiates them from the sculpture found in Dommata is the pose of the royal couple.

While a similar sculpture of Veeragallu was found at Akunuru village located close to Dommata in the past, the turban knot differentiated between the two warriors who were probably from different periods, observed K Srinivas, Member of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam, who discovered the sculpture.

Wearing a turban with a knot on the right side, the warrior can be seen wearing jewellery around his neck, ankle bracelets and holding a sword. He can be seen putting his left arm over Satisheela's shoulder. An equally decorated Satisheela is also seen.