Auto driver's death in Telangana's Hanamkonda district takes political turn

It may be recalled that an auto driver, Nagurla Rajender, was mowed down by a car in Uppal, after which his relatives staged a protest on the road.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: An auto driver's death in a road accident at Uppal in Kamalapur mandal of Hanamkonda district on Monday night acquired a political colour, as BJP and TRS leaders exchanged words over the incident.

Former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender alleged that in light of the Huzurabad byelection, TRS leaders were distributing liquor to people. He said this, in turn, was leading to people driving in an inebriated condition and causing accidents. The leader demanded the State government to pay an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the auto driver.

It may be recalled that an auto driver, Nagurla Rajender, was mowed down by a car in Uppal, after which his relatives staged a protest on the road. Rajender met the bereaved family members and consoled them. He also alleged that cash was being transported in the vehicle, and demanded a proper inquiry to verify the same. 

Chennur MLA and election in-charge of Kamalapur mandal Balka Suman on Tuesday counter attacked the BJP with another allegation. He claimed that the driver of the car which collided with the auto is a follower of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Suman released some photos to back his claim at a press conference.

