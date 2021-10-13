BJP corporator, five others booked for suicide abetment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police, on Tuesday, registered an abetment to suicide case against Champapet BJP corporator Vangala Madhusudhan Reddy and five others in connection with the suicide of a businessman Saidulu, 45, at Meerpet.

Police recovered six notes purportedly written by the victim from his house. The notes state that the victim had lent Rs 23 lakh to Madhusudhan and other accused. However, when he asked them to return his money, they started harassing him. He slipped into a financial crisis and upset over this, he took the extreme step. On Tuesday, when he was alone at home, he consumed poison and died while being shifted to hospital.

