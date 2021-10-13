STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK MPs seek KT Rama Rao's support for cancellation of NEET this year

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently wrote a letter to  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a request to cancel the NEET due to current Covid situation.

Published: 13th October 2021 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

DMK MPs- KTR

TKS Elangovan and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy meet Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drumming up support for the cancellation of NEET examination this year, DMK MPs TKS Elangovan and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy on Wednesday called on TRS working president and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently wrote a letter to  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a request to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation across the country.

Stalin also wrote letters to all the Chief Ministers on the same.  

