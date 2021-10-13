Hand over Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar project outlets by October 14: Krishna River Management Board

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) asked the State governments to prioritise direct outlets from the main reservoirs of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Projects to be handed over to the board by October 14.

A special meeting of KRMB, held at Jala Soudha on Tuesday, discussed the jurisdiction of the board and resolved: "All direct outlets (components) from the main reservoirs of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Projects, which are listed under Schedule-II of the Gazette Notification may be prioritised by respective State governments for handing over to KRMB by October 14."

The KRMB identified 30 outlets of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar. For handing them over to the board, the respective governments have to issue GOs. Only then the board will take control of those outlets.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Telangana Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar said that the board would write a letter to both the State governments for handing over the projects. "Whether we will hand over them or not will be decided by the State government," he said.

However, Rajat Kumar clarified that they would not hand over the hydel power stations to the board. "Nobody can ask Telangana to stop hydel power generation at Srisailam, which is purely an hydro electric plant. We are not violating any rules. Telangana is generating power as per the rules," he said.