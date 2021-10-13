STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR let down Mahbubnagar people: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy

The PCC chief said it was the Congress which had successfully completed most of the projects in the State.

Published: 13th October 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Addressing thousands of people on Wednesday, PCC president A Revanth Reddy gave a call for unseating Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who, he said, had 'let down' the voters of Mahbubnagar after winning from the Parliamentary constituency in 2009.

Speaking at the 'Vidyarthi Nirudyoga Jung Siren' public meet at Amitstapur in Mahbubnagar, Revanth reminded the public of the promises made by Rao, before his ascent to Lok Sabha from the constituency, which proved to be a turning point in the Telangana movement.

"The people of Palamur ensured his win, which breathed life into the Telangana movement. This was the time when TRS had tied up with TDP, which was against Telangana's separation. Out of 45 MLA seats the party contested, it lost deposits in 35 and out of nine MP seats, TRS was able to win two," he recalled. 

The Congress leader said KCR never had the support of the people of Telangana. “In 2009, as KCR feared that he would lose from Karimnagar, he contested from the Mahabubnagar seat,” he said. Revanth said a TRS minister was in charge of the Kadapa district when Telangana’s water was being plundered.  

The PCC chief said it was the Congress which had successfully completed most of the projects in the State. In contrast, KCR failed to ensure completion of even a single one during the past seven years, he said. 

Cops stop convoy

While he was on his way to the meeting venue, Revanth’s convoy was stopped by the police, leading to a scuffle between party cadre and the cops. Revanth warned the police of action after the Congress comes to power in the State

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao Mahbubnagar Mahbubnagar voters Congress Telangana Congress
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp