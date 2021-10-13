KCR let down Mahbubnagar people: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Addressing thousands of people on Wednesday, PCC president A Revanth Reddy gave a call for unseating Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who, he said, had 'let down' the voters of Mahbubnagar after winning from the Parliamentary constituency in 2009.

Speaking at the 'Vidyarthi Nirudyoga Jung Siren' public meet at Amitstapur in Mahbubnagar, Revanth reminded the public of the promises made by Rao, before his ascent to Lok Sabha from the constituency, which proved to be a turning point in the Telangana movement.

"The people of Palamur ensured his win, which breathed life into the Telangana movement. This was the time when TRS had tied up with TDP, which was against Telangana's separation. Out of 45 MLA seats the party contested, it lost deposits in 35 and out of nine MP seats, TRS was able to win two," he recalled.

The Congress leader said KCR never had the support of the people of Telangana. “In 2009, as KCR feared that he would lose from Karimnagar, he contested from the Mahabubnagar seat,” he said. Revanth said a TRS minister was in charge of the Kadapa district when Telangana’s water was being plundered.

The PCC chief said it was the Congress which had successfully completed most of the projects in the State. In contrast, KCR failed to ensure completion of even a single one during the past seven years, he said.

Cops stop convoy

While he was on his way to the meeting venue, Revanth’s convoy was stopped by the police, leading to a scuffle between party cadre and the cops. Revanth warned the police of action after the Congress comes to power in the State