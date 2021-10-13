Telangana government offers Rs 25 lakh aid for girl with rare medical condition

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Shivani, a native of Revally mandal, who has been suffering from a rare medical condition called Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria (PNH) and is in need of a bone-marrow transplant, has received support from the State government in the form of Letter of Credit issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) amounting to Rs 25 lakh, which was handed over to her father Bal Reddy by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday.

Though she secured an MBBS seat, Shivani was not able to pursue the programme due to her health condition. She is currently getting treated at Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad.

Her family had migrated to Hyderabad 20 years ago and her father has been working as a cab driver. The Minister had brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who immediately sanctioned the amount.