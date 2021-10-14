STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: 30 in race to become Huzurabad legislator

12 persons withdraw their nomination papers on last day; 51 poll code violation cases registered in segment so far.

Published: 14th October 2021

around 10,000 people including field assistants and their family members would campaign in the Huzurabad bypoll.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The stage is set for political parties and candidates to buckle up and commence high-octane campaigns for the ensuing Huzurabad byelection, scheduled to be held on October 30. As many as 30 candidates are in the fray for the much-hyped byelection.

Meanwhile, 12 persons, including BJP candidate Eatala Rajender’s wife Eatala Jamuna, withdrew their nominations on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. It may be recalled that Jamuna had, on October 4, filed her nomination for the bypoll on behalf of the saffron party.

In all, 61 persons had filed their papers for the byelection. While the number of eligible candidates came down to 42 after the scrutiny process, the number went further down and reached 30 on Wednesday, which marked the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

The Election Commission would soon begin the process to set up electronic voting machines (EVM), based on the number of candidates in the fray. The counting of votes will be take up on November 2.
Rs 1.45 cr unaccounted cash seized so far

The officials concerned have so far seized a total of Rs 1.45 crore unaccounted cash in connection with the bypoll. In a statement released to the media here on Wednesday, district election officer and Collector RV Karnan said that the security personnel were working round-the-clock at checkpoints and other areas in the segment to curb illegal activities.

Apart from police officials, static surveillance and flying squad teams have also been monitoring the illegal transportation of money, liquor and other materials to be distributed among voters.Apart from the Rs 1.45 crore in cash, the sleuths also seized 30 gm of gold worth Rs 1,50,000, 14 kg silver worth Rs 9,10,000, and 867 litres of liquor worth Rs 5,11,652 from various parts of the segment. About 51 cases pertaining to the violation of the MCC have been registered so far in the constituency. 

Gangula aides make beeline for hospitals
Karimnagar: A day after BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar tested positive for Covid, his followers and other activists began thronging hospitals to get tested for the virus. About 28 activists, who had come in close contact with the Minister, got tested for Covid-19 at the Huzurabad Area Hospital on Wednesday

