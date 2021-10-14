Agri sector’s share up in Telangana's economy by 142% in 6 years

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The contribution of agriculture and allied sectors to the State’s Gross State Value Added (GSVA) has increased by 142 per cent from Rs 76,123 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,84,321 crore in 2020-21 — an increase of Rs 1,08,198 crore.

According to the book ‘Telangana’s Journey: Trailblazing its Way to Success,’ compiled by the Statistics Department and released by Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, the gross value of agriculture and allied sectors is Rs 1,84,321 crore in 2020-21, according to provisional estimates. The contribution from the agri sector was better than the industrial sector’s contribution, and it was almost equal to the contribution of real estate and allied sectors.

Telangana ranked third in the country in terms of percentage increase in growth rate of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which registered a 2.4 per cent growth in 2020-21. In the same period, economic output, measured by GSDP, was Rs 9,80,407 crore and grew at 2.4 per cent. In comparison, the economic output at the national level fell by 3 per cent. Telangana achieved the third highest percentage increase in GSDP value at current prices between 2014-15 and 2020-21.

In 2020-21, Telangana was the sixth highest contributor to the country’s GDP at current prices. Interestingly, Telangana’s GSDP at current prices increased by 93.8 per cent between 2014-15 and 2020-21, as against India’s increase of 58.4 per cent in the same period. The resilience was led by the agriculture and allied sectors, which grew by 18.5 per cent .

Agriculture Sector Gross State Value Added (GSVA) to the economy is Rs 1,84,321 crore, out of which, the crops contributed Rs 80,574 crore. The per capita income, one of the strongest economic indicators of the well-being of a population, for the State was 1.84 times and 1.77 times that of the national PCI.