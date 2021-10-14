STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

DMK MPs seek TRS support to cancel NEET

The MPs alleged that the Central government was not eliciting the views of the State governments on crucial issues concerning NEET.

Published: 14th October 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MPs meet KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

DMK MPs meet KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two DMK MPs on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, called on TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, seeking the support of TRS party for cancellation of NEET examination this year.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a request to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation across the country. 

Urging the Centre to postpone the NEET exams, Stalin also wrote letters to all the Chief Ministers on the same issue. On Wednesday, DMK MPs TKS Elangovan and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy met Rama Rao and sought his support for the same.

The DMK MPs told mediapersons later that they were opposing the Centre’s decision to conduct the NEET exam this year. The MPs alleged that the Central government was not eliciting the views of the State governments on crucial issues concerning NEET. TRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy was also present when the MPs met Rama Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET DMK 2021 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp