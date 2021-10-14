DMK MPs seek TRS support to cancel NEET

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two DMK MPs on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, called on TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, seeking the support of TRS party for cancellation of NEET examination this year.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a request to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation across the country.

Urging the Centre to postpone the NEET exams, Stalin also wrote letters to all the Chief Ministers on the same issue. On Wednesday, DMK MPs TKS Elangovan and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy met Rama Rao and sought his support for the same.

The DMK MPs told mediapersons later that they were opposing the Centre’s decision to conduct the NEET exam this year. The MPs alleged that the Central government was not eliciting the views of the State governments on crucial issues concerning NEET. TRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy was also present when the MPs met Rama Rao.