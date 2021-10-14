STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huzurabad 2BHKs will be ready in 2 years: Telangana Minister T Harish Rao

As many as 4,000 houses have been sanctioned for the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, which are in various stages of execution.

Published: 14th October 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the bypoll for Huzurabad Assembly seat round the corner, Rs 50 lakh each were sanctioned for construction of community buildings in the constituency while Rs 3 crore has been released for construction of sheds in Auto Nagar for benefit of 347 auto workers. All applications for Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi incentives from the newly married couples in the constituency have also been cleared.Apart from this, Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced that within the next three years, the double-bedroom housing scheme would be completed. As many as 4,000 houses have been sanctioned for the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, which are in various stages of execution. 

