I prefer death to surrendering before KCR: Telangana BJP leader Eatala Rajender

Meanwhile, Rajender’s wife Eatala Jamuna alleged that both KT Rama Rao and K Kavitha stayed away from the Telangana movement initially. 

Published: 14th October 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Asserting that he preferred death to surrendering before TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP candidate Eatala Rajender lambasted the pink party leadership for attempting to purchase votes. Giving an emotional speech during the saffron party’s election campaigns at Ramannapally in Jammikunta on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the BJP leader alleged that the CM was resorting to cheap politics and forcing his followers to jump ships by offering them money.

He also stated that October 30 will mark the end of money power and tyranny in Telangana. “The TRS is going all out to purchase votes by spending about Rs 20,000 on each voter,” Rajender said and pointed out that the Telugus were vexed with the family rule of KCR. Meanwhile, Rajender’s wife Eatala Jamuna alleged that both KT Rama Rao and K Kavitha stayed away from the Telangana movement initially. 

