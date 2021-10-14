STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR’s ‘irresolute’ stand on water sharing harming Telangana, says former Minister Ponnala

On the issue of coal shortage at national level, Ponnala blamed the Centre for its policy failure, as the prices of coal were not impacted by market conditions. 

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s unilateral decisions were harming the State, former Irrigation Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah said the CM’s irresolute stand over the issue of water sharing was the reason behind Centre’s intervention in the matter. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, he alleged that KCR was betraying the people of Telangana and highlighted the government’s failure to generate ‘even a single megawatt of power.’ 

He also asked the Chief Minister as to how much the State would gain from the ‘much- hyped’ Kaleshwaram project, where the government has already pumped `1 lakh crore. “He is only going on making announcements of new projects to cover up his failures. Was he able to provide water to at least for an acre of land to irrigate ?” he asked. 

On the issue of coal shortage at national level, Ponnala blamed the Centre for its policy failure, as the prices of coal were not impacted by market conditions.“Despite attempts by the BJP government to spread lies, people are aware of the ground realities. It is a clear case of lack of vision. BJP has prioritised politics over administration,” he said.

