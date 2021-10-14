STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Monsoon’s not quite over in Telangana, says IMD

The next two days would be mainly dry. Thereafter, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at isolated places. 

Published: 14th October 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Monsoon rains in New Delhi

Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana, which is witnessing hot and dry days and breezy nights, could receive rainfall for a few more days as the Southwest Monsoon is yet to withdraw over many parts. It could take a few more days for the monsoon to withdraw from the State, say weather experts. As of Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Southwest Monsoon’s withdrawal line continued to pass through Hanamkonda. 

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from some more parts of Maharashtra and Telangana and some parts of Karnataka during the next 24 hours, the IMD says. Cyclonic circulation over east central Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood persists and now extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height. As a result, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana on October 17 and 18, the IMD forecast says. 

On the other hand, day temperatures are hovering above normal in many parts of the State. Parts of Khammam, Jagtial and Nalgonda had above-normal temperatures at 37°C. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 11.8 mm was recorded at Chinthakani (Khammam), the highest temperature of 37.2°C recorded at Pammi in Khammam and the lowest minimum temperature of 18°C recorded at Sonala.

The next two days would be mainly dry. Thereafter, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at isolated places. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 32°C to 35°C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 22°C to 25°C.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana monsoon IMD India Meteorological Department Telangana Southwest Monsoon Bay of Bengal
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp