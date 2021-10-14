Monsoon’s not quite over in Telangana, says IMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana, which is witnessing hot and dry days and breezy nights, could receive rainfall for a few more days as the Southwest Monsoon is yet to withdraw over many parts. It could take a few more days for the monsoon to withdraw from the State, say weather experts. As of Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Southwest Monsoon’s withdrawal line continued to pass through Hanamkonda.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from some more parts of Maharashtra and Telangana and some parts of Karnataka during the next 24 hours, the IMD says. Cyclonic circulation over east central Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood persists and now extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height. As a result, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana on October 17 and 18, the IMD forecast says.

On the other hand, day temperatures are hovering above normal in many parts of the State. Parts of Khammam, Jagtial and Nalgonda had above-normal temperatures at 37°C. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 11.8 mm was recorded at Chinthakani (Khammam), the highest temperature of 37.2°C recorded at Pammi in Khammam and the lowest minimum temperature of 18°C recorded at Sonala.

The next two days would be mainly dry. Thereafter, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at isolated places. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 32°C to 35°C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 22°C to 25°C.