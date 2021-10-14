Palamuru suffered under Congress: Telangana Minister Niranjan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy blasted the Congress party for obstructing the construction of irrigation projects. “Though the Congress leaders were born in Telangana, their hearts beat for Andhra Pradesh,” Niranjan Reddy said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the Minister said Congress leaders should be ashamed of speaking about Palamuru. During the Congress rule, Palamuru suffered a lot, he said. “Congress was responsible for the reduction of ayacut of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) from 87,000 to 20,000 acres,” he alleged. Meanwhile, at a separate press conference, government Whip Guvvala Balaraju advised PCC president A Revanth Reddy to not talk like a ‘mad dog.’