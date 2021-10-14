STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palamuru suffered under Congress: Telangana Minister Niranjan Reddy

“Congress was responsible for the reduction of ayacut of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) from 87,000 to 20,000 acres,”  Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy alleged.

Published: 14th October 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy blasted the Congress party for obstructing the construction of irrigation projects. “Though the Congress leaders were born in Telangana, their hearts beat for Andhra Pradesh,” Niranjan Reddy said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the Minister said Congress leaders should be ashamed of speaking about Palamuru. During the Congress rule, Palamuru suffered a lot, he said. “Congress was responsible for the reduction of ayacut of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) from 87,000 to 20,000 acres,” he alleged. Meanwhile, at a separate press conference, government Whip Guvvala Balaraju advised PCC president A Revanth Reddy to not talk like a ‘mad dog.’

TAGS
Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy Palamuru RDS Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme PCC president A Revanth Reddy
