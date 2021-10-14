Police help woman give birth at Telangana's Madhira station

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The railway police and rescue team personnel helped a 29-year-old pregnant woman give birth to a baby girl at the Madhira railway station on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. According to sources, nine-month pregnant Yasarapu Marthamma, who lives in Nizamabad with her husband and two children, was travelling to her native village of Pamuru, Ongole district, in the Krishna Express when she began having labour pains.

Immediately after receiving information, a team of sleuths, under the aegis of Madhira Government Railway Police (GRP) head constable S Venugopala Reddy, swung into action and started making arrangements at the Madhira station in Khammam district. Once the train reached the station, the officials shifted Marthamma to a room in the building and started providing medical attention to her.

Though they tried to shift her to a hospital, the woman was unable to move as the labour pains had intensified by then. Thanks to the swift and timely action by the personnel, Marthamma gave birth to a baby girl without any hassle. The two were later shifted to the Madhira Government Hospital and their condition was stable.