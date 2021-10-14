Telangana: Ahead of bypoll, money flows into poll-bound Huzurabad from schemes old & new

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Funds are flowing into Huzurabad Assembly constituency like a flood-tide. Already, the State government has released more than Rs 2,444 crore for the constituency in one way or the other to keep the voters in good humour as the byelection for the seat is just a little more than a fortnight away. Though no funds have been released after the bypoll schedule was announced, the State government, anticipating the byelection, had invested huge amounts in the constituency in the name of one scheme or the other.

Apart from these, there are other ongoing welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, which are State-wide schemes but Huzurabad people too are beneficiaries as the scheme comes like icing on the cake for them. The government has already put Dalit Bandhu money to work by sanctioning financial help to the beneficiaries selected in the constituency with each Dalit family getting up to Rs 10 lakh each for starting a small business and lead a life of dignity. The officials identified 21,000 such families to implement the scheme.

According to sources in the District Planning Office, a special development fund of Rs 100 crore has been released for the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. The money is now being used for laying internal CC roads and BT roads. Already 50 per cent of the works have been completed.

Then, under Rythu Bandhu, the farmers in the constituency got their crop investment subsidy much ahead of their counterparts in other districts. The amount disbursed to farmers was Rs 59.82 crore. Sheep distribution too is being carried out on a priority basis with about 2,800 sheep units already been distributed, whose value is around Rs 80 crore.