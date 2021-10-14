Telangana: ASI wants structures from Ramappa buffer zone removed, locals worried 

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

MULUGU: Ever since the UNESCO accorded the ‘World Heritage Site’ tag to the Ramappa temple, those who had constructed houses, shops and other business establishments near the 800-year-old monument have been in the grip of fear after rumours that they might lose the properties, which now fall under the buffer zone, started doing the rounds.

Located at Palampet village under Venkatapuram mandal in Muligu district, the Ramappa temple was accorded the ‘World Heritage Site’ tag in August, 2021, after which both the State government and the authorities concerned began devising strategies to protect the historic Kakatiya structure. As part of these efforts, the Archaeology Survey of India (ASI) recently issued notices to those villagers who own structures in the area that now fall under the buffer zone, leaving them in dire straits.

Now that the temple is protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act of 1958, the area within 100 metres of its boundary is a prohibited zone and that within the next 200 metres is a regulated area for the purposes of construction, reconstruction, repairs and renovation.

According to the ASI officials, they have already issued notices to 20 families and 24 shop owners requesting them to relocate from the buffer zone. The officials also said that they had previously requested the village authorities not to allow constructions in the area and that the latter turned a blind eye to it. These locals are now scared that the ASI might demolish their structures soon.

Speaking to Express, Mulugu Collector S Krishna Aditya said that the notices were issued to those people who erected structures on the public land without acquiring proper permission. “Those who have constructed structures by taking required permission from the departments concerned do not have anything to be worried. Action will be taken based on further directions from the State government,” he added.