TRS to elect new president on October 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The new president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will be elected on October 25 at a TRS general body meeting at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). Nominations for the post will be accepted from October 17 to 22 at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 23 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24. After the election of the new president, the party plenary, which could not be held for two successive years due to Covid-19 and the Assembly elections, will be held at HICC. Around 13,000 to 14,000 delegates will attend the plenary.

TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao announced the party election schedule to mediapersons here on Wednesday. The TRS has already constituted village and mandal-level committees. As a preparatory to the presidential election, a joint meeting of TRS Legislature and Parliamentary Party would be held on October 17 in Hyderabad. “In its two-decade history, the TRS achieved a separate Telangana State. In the last seven years, the TRS government registered several victories. The Central government and other States copied some schemes of the TRS government,” Rama Rao said.

The working president said that a huge public meeting — ‘Telangana Vijaya Garjana’ — would be held on November 15 in Warangal to highlight the achievements of the TRS government in the past seven years. He said that the Covid-19 vaccine was being administered to the people and in the next one month’s time, 100 per cent vaccination would be completed in the State, well ahead of the Warangal meeting. The party’s Assembly constituency meetings would be conducted in all 119 Assembly segments on October 27 for the Warangal meeting.

When asked about Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s campaign for the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll, Rama Rao said: “Huzurabad bypoll is not a serious one. Already our leaders are campaigning there. We will let you know if the Chief Minister’s schedule is finalised,” he added.