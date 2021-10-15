STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FCI introduces mixed indicator method to weed out old rice stocks

Published: 15th October 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deepak Sharma, general manager for Food Corporation of India (FCI), Telangana region, said that a ‘mixed indicator method’ has been introduced to determine the age of milled rice stock during the acceptance of custom milled raw rice (CMR) for procurement under the central pool. 

As a standard operating procedure, testing from now would be done to check the acceptance of any old rice. “The age of raw rice stocks will be tested through this method henceforth. After the test, the samples indicating ‘green/avocado’ shall only be accepted, whereas any other colour development like ‘yellow/yellow’ or ‘orange/orange’ shall be rejected, terming the stock as ‘not freshly milled’. This testing method will nullify the possibility of accepting old rice stock,” Sharma said, in a statement to the media.

Stating that the State government and the FCI were making arrangements for practical demonstrations of this method with rice millers at procurement centres, he requested all those involved to be aware of this new norm and ensure its successful implementation.

