Where are 7th Pay Revision Commission benefits? Miffed pensioners ask govt

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired pensioners were taken aback by the State government’s claims of Telangana achieving rapid economic growth as published in the book ‘Telangana’s Journey: Trailblazing its way to success’, which was compiled by the Statistics Department and released by B Vinod Kumar, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman, on Wednesday.

In a series of questions aimed at Vinod Kumar, ministers and leaders of the TRS, who have been making tall claims about the State government’s achievements in various sectors, T Seetaram, a retired pensioner and deputy general secretary of Telangana All Pensioners and Retired Persons Association, sought to know what was stopping the government from disbursing pensions on time and extending various benefits guaranteed to pensioners as per the 7th pay revision commission (PRC).

In a viral social media post, Seetaram claimed that due to the delay in implementing the PRC, which was supposed to come into effect from August, 2018, pensioners had lost the opportunity to receive interim relief for 21 months.

Though gratuity was supposed to be increased on par with the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), the State government increased it to Rs 16 lakh, when the Centre had hiked it to Rs 20 lakh for their employees, he stated. Questioning why the increase of retirement age to 61 years, as enshrined in the TRS’ manifesto, was not implemented, he stated that the full pension notification for 20 years of service was not issued by the State government yet, whereas the Centre was already doing so, as per the Biswal Commission Report.

He said that pensioners were not able to receive difference of leave encashment for the period July 2018-April 2020, the date after which the 7th PRC was made applicable. Seetaram also blamed the State government for freezing payment of bills, gratuity, commutation, death relief and LTA, citing lack of budget.

PPOs not reaching pensioners: Seetaram

Alleging that the govt was preventing Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) from reaching pensioners, Seetaram asked how the State could make tall claims about progress, while failing to make payments