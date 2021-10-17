STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP's Eatala Rajender dares TRS leaders to come clean on assets

'I challenge the TRS leaders to come clean on their assets. I have maintained transparency about my properties,' BJP leader Eatala Rajender said. 

Published: 17th October 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Eatala Rajender taking a break has caused a dip in the political mercury levels in Huzurabad.

Eatala Rajender (File photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Now that the festival hubbub has died down, the TRS and BJP leaders have taken their campaign for the Huzurabad bypoll up a notch. TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav and Parakal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy took out a door-to-door campaign at Kamalapur mandal on Saturday. Speaking to voters, Srinivas Yadav said that the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would help him ensure that all the needs of the constituency were met. 

Meanwhile, BJP leader Eatala Rajender, who was campaigning in the same mandal, lashed out at KCR and Finance Minister T Harish Rao. Rajender alleged that KCR had conspired against him to tarnish his image. “I challenge the TRS leaders to come clean on their assets. I have maintained transparency about my properties,” Rajender said. 

He added, “Due to lack of faith in the government, several contractors are not coming forward to construct double bedroom houses.”Speaking at a press conference in Huzurabad on Saturday, Harish Rao asked Rajender why he still had not responded to his challenge on the LPG gas cylinder tax. “Before asking for votes, Rajender should explain his stance on the increasing prices of fuel and the farm laws,” Harish said.

Respond to LPG tax challenge: Harish to Eatala
Speaking at a press conference in Huzurabad on Saturday, Finance Minister Harish Rao asked BJP leader Eatala Rajender why he still had not responded to his challenge on the LPG gas cylinder tax. “Before asking for votes, Rajender should explain his stance on the increasing prices of fuel and the farm laws. He is foregoing his moral values by abusing KCR and the TRS party,” Harish said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp