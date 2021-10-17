BJP's Eatala Rajender dares TRS leaders to come clean on assets

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Now that the festival hubbub has died down, the TRS and BJP leaders have taken their campaign for the Huzurabad bypoll up a notch. TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav and Parakal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy took out a door-to-door campaign at Kamalapur mandal on Saturday. Speaking to voters, Srinivas Yadav said that the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would help him ensure that all the needs of the constituency were met.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Eatala Rajender, who was campaigning in the same mandal, lashed out at KCR and Finance Minister T Harish Rao. Rajender alleged that KCR had conspired against him to tarnish his image. “I challenge the TRS leaders to come clean on their assets. I have maintained transparency about my properties,” Rajender said.

He added, “Due to lack of faith in the government, several contractors are not coming forward to construct double bedroom houses.”Speaking at a press conference in Huzurabad on Saturday, Harish Rao asked Rajender why he still had not responded to his challenge on the LPG gas cylinder tax. “Before asking for votes, Rajender should explain his stance on the increasing prices of fuel and the farm laws,” Harish said.

Respond to LPG tax challenge: Harish to Eatala

