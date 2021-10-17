STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dasara procession turns ugly in Telangana's Sircilla village

After the procession was halted, a group of TRS leaders allegedly took out another Dasara rally, to which Ravinder and other villagers objected.

Published: 17th October 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

MLC T Jeevan Reddy visits Mid Manair Dam Oustees’ JAC leader Kusa Ravinder at a government hospital in Karimnagar.

MLC T Jeevan Reddy visits Mid Manair Dam Oustees’ JAC leader Kusa Ravinder at a government hospital in Karimnagar.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Tension prevailed at Neelojipalli village on Friday night, after police personnel put an abrupt end to a Dasara procession led by Congress activist and leader of the Mid Manair Dam Oustees’ JAC Kusa Ravinder. The police plugged off the sound system and directed the group to end the festivities. 

After the procession was halted, a group of TRS leaders allegedly took out another Dasara rally, to which Ravinder and other villagers objected. Sources said that the TRS leaders attacked Ravinder as arguments ensued between the two groups. He sustained injuries and is being treated at a government hospital in Karimnagar. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ravinder said that a ruling party leader named Bhaskar, who was also a sand contractor, had attacked him on Friday night. He said that a complaint had been lodged with the police. Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar visited the hospital and checked on Ravinder.

“TRS goons attacked Ravinder for preventing their illegal sand transportation. If the Congress party resorts to violence, TRS leaders won’t even step out of their homes,” Ponnam said. Massive police force was deployed at the village on Saturday to avoid further escalation.

Youths pelt stones at BJP leader’s house
Police have begun investigating the clashes that broke out during a Ravan Dahanam programme at Old NGO Colony in Nizamabad town on Friday. Preliminary probe revealed that youngsters prevented the locals from conducting it, resulting in arguments. The youth then threw stones at BJP leader P Laxminarayana’s house and cars

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Dasara procession
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp