Dasara procession turns ugly in Telangana's Sircilla village

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Tension prevailed at Neelojipalli village on Friday night, after police personnel put an abrupt end to a Dasara procession led by Congress activist and leader of the Mid Manair Dam Oustees’ JAC Kusa Ravinder. The police plugged off the sound system and directed the group to end the festivities.

After the procession was halted, a group of TRS leaders allegedly took out another Dasara rally, to which Ravinder and other villagers objected. Sources said that the TRS leaders attacked Ravinder as arguments ensued between the two groups. He sustained injuries and is being treated at a government hospital in Karimnagar.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ravinder said that a ruling party leader named Bhaskar, who was also a sand contractor, had attacked him on Friday night. He said that a complaint had been lodged with the police. Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar visited the hospital and checked on Ravinder.

“TRS goons attacked Ravinder for preventing their illegal sand transportation. If the Congress party resorts to violence, TRS leaders won’t even step out of their homes,” Ponnam said. Massive police force was deployed at the village on Saturday to avoid further escalation.

Youths pelt stones at BJP leader’s house

Police have begun investigating the clashes that broke out during a Ravan Dahanam programme at Old NGO Colony in Nizamabad town on Friday. Preliminary probe revealed that youngsters prevented the locals from conducting it, resulting in arguments. The youth then threw stones at BJP leader P Laxminarayana’s house and cars