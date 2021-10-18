Relentless rains hurt soyabean farmers of Telangana's Adilabad

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: As it has rained regularly over a span of about 40 days, farmers in erstwhile Adilabad district have suffered heavily. They are not eligible to claim insurance for the damaged crops because the State government has not adopted the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme.

It has rained regularly from the last week of August in Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumrambheem Asifabad districts, which has damaged many crops, with cotton and soyabean being especially affected. Farmers are worried over repaying their debts as the price of soyabean. which is in the harvesting stage, has plummeted from Rs 8,000 to Rs 4,800 per quintal.

In the erstwhile district, around 2.1 lakh acres of soyabean was cultivated by farmers who hoped to get a bumper crop. However, due to sudden rains over the past two days, soyabean crops have changed their colour, indicating that they have been damaged.

Rythu Swaraj Vedika district president S Boranna lamented that some farmers were on the verge of ending their lives over the debts. In united Andhra Pradesh, the government gave 50 per cent subsidy to farmers on each seed bag, he said. Apart from soyabean, other crops such as cotton are also getting damaged from the excess rain.