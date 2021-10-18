STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Relentless rains hurt soyabean farmers of Telangana's Adilabad

It has rained regularly from the last week of August in Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumrambheem Asifabad districts, which has damaged many crops, with cotton and soyabean being especially affected.

Published: 18th October 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: As it has rained regularly over a span of about 40 days, farmers in erstwhile Adilabad district have suffered heavily. They are not eligible to claim insurance for the damaged crops because the State government has not adopted the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme.

It has rained regularly from the last week of August in Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumrambheem Asifabad districts, which has damaged many crops, with cotton and soyabean being especially affected. Farmers are worried over repaying their debts as the price of soyabean. which is in the harvesting stage, has plummeted from Rs 8,000 to Rs 4,800 per quintal.

In the erstwhile district, around 2.1 lakh acres of soyabean was cultivated by farmers who hoped to get a bumper crop. However, due to sudden rains over the past two days, soyabean crops have changed their colour, indicating that they have been damaged.

Rythu Swaraj Vedika district president S Boranna lamented that some farmers were on the verge of ending their lives over the debts. In united Andhra Pradesh, the government gave 50 per cent subsidy to farmers on each seed bag, he said. Apart from soyabean, other crops such as cotton are also getting damaged from the excess rain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adilabad district Soyabean Soyabean farmers Telangana farmers
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp