Several parts of Telangana experience intense rainfall

HYDERABAD: Many parts of the State, including Hyderabad, continued to receive intense rains. In the last 24 hours as of 6 pm on Sunday, Gangadhara in Karimnagar district recorded the highest rainfall of 132 mm, followed by Kowdipally in Medak (121 mm) and Korutla in Jagtial (116 mm).

A few places in Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Medak, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet and Hyderabad districts have registered heavy rainfall. According to the IMD, a low-pressure area persists over northern Telangana with the associated cyclonic circulation extendsing upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is expected to move northwestwards towards west UP in the next two to three days.

Temperatures remain high

Temperatures are hovering above normal in some parts of the State. In Nalgonda, the maximum temperature was 35 degree Celsius, which is 2.6 degree Celsius above normal. Khammam had the highest temperature of 32.6 degree Celsius