Telangana: Non-medical staff at Narsampet Community Health Centre blamed for delivery of stillborn

The infant's father Chiluveru Swamy accused them of performing a procedure that a qualified doctor should have been conducting, which he claimed led to the death of his baby.

Published: 18th October 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Are the non-medical staff to blame for the delivery of a stillborn baby at the Narsampet Community Health Centre (CHC) on Sunday? The infant's father Chiluveru Swamy accused them of performing a procedure that a qualified doctor should have been conducting, which he claimed led to the death of his baby.

Swamy and his wife Pavani are residents of Togarrai village under Duggondi mandal in Warangal district. He said that Pavani, who went into labour on Saturday afternoon, was brought to the CHC, and the non-medical staff there rushed her into the operation theatre for delivery.

Later, they came out of the room and told him that the baby was dead.  "They then told me that my wife was bleeding and that she had to be rushed to CKM Hospital in Warangal. We did so on Sunday morning," Swamy said. 

He alleged that the non-medical staff conducted the delivery procedure without the supervision of a gynaecologist. "The negligence of the CHC authorities cost me my baby and put my wife’s life on the line," he said.

When contacted, CHC Superintendent Dr P Gopal said that the patient’s husband was making baseless allegations. "After checking Pavani's health condition, the staff admitted her and performed tests under the supervision of a gynaecologist. The doctor found that the baby’s heart was not beating. The staff immediately informed the family members. It was a normal delivery, but the baby died," said Dr Gopal. 

He added: "The patient then began bleeding and she was shifted to CKM Hospital in Warangal. We consulted with the doctors there and they said that her health condition was stable."

