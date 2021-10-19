STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Advantage TRS? ECI defers Dalit Bandhu till Huzurabad bypoll

It can shout from the rooftops that it had to suspend the scheme only because those against people’s welfare put a spoke in the scheme’s wheel by lodging complaints with the ECI.

Published: 19th October 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sometimes, sweet are the uses of adversity. The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) order to the State government on Monday to defer the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad till the byelection is over, might, after all, help the ruling TRS rather than hurting its political interests.

TRS now has a powerful weapon in its hands. It can shout from the rooftops that it had to suspend the scheme only because those against people’s welfare put a spoke in the scheme’s wheel by lodging complaints with the ECI.

The development has a familiar ring as, ahead of the 1999 general elections, late Congress MP P Upendra petitioned the ECI against the then Chandrababu Naidu government’s Deepam Scheme, and obtained a restraining order from the poll panel, which Naidu used to his advantage and won the election.Following the announcement, SC Development Minister Koppula Eshwar alleged that a political conspiracy was behind the ECI’s decision. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Dalit Bandhu scheme Huzurabad bypoll TRS
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp