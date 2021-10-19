STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Man, two kids climb atop water tank in Khammam

On learning about the protest, local police rushed to the spot, talked to Yakub, pacified him and brought all of them down.

Published: 19th October 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

SK Yakub and his two children stand on top of a water tank located near the Warangal crossroads in Khammam.

SK Yakub and his two children stand on top of a water tank located near the Warangal crossroads in Khammam.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 50-year-old man, along with his two children, climbed atop a local water tank located near the Warangal crossroads in Khammam town on Monday, demanding security from miscreants who were trying to encroach upon a 25-cent land that belonged to his uncle.

Stating that his uncle owned 25 cents at a prime location near the Warangal crossroads, the victim, SK Yakub, a resident of Gollagudem in Khammam town, alleged that some locals were harassing his uncle to encroach upon the land.

“Though we approached the revenue and police officials and gave multiple representations, they turned a blind eye to our complaint. We are left with no other option, but to kill ourselves,” the victim said.On learning about the protest, local police rushed to the spot, talked to Yakub, pacified him and brought all of them down. The officials assured to look into the matter immediately.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khammam
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp