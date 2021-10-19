Man, two kids climb atop water tank in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 50-year-old man, along with his two children, climbed atop a local water tank located near the Warangal crossroads in Khammam town on Monday, demanding security from miscreants who were trying to encroach upon a 25-cent land that belonged to his uncle.

Stating that his uncle owned 25 cents at a prime location near the Warangal crossroads, the victim, SK Yakub, a resident of Gollagudem in Khammam town, alleged that some locals were harassing his uncle to encroach upon the land.

“Though we approached the revenue and police officials and gave multiple representations, they turned a blind eye to our complaint. We are left with no other option, but to kill ourselves,” the victim said.On learning about the protest, local police rushed to the spot, talked to Yakub, pacified him and brought all of them down. The officials assured to look into the matter immediately.