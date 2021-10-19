Rumours rife that Madvi Hidma is in Telangana now

By Express News Service

MULUGU/ KHAMMAM: While both the Telangana government and the State Police Department were going all out to nip Maoist threat in the bud, rumours of CPI (Maoist) party central committee leader Madvi Hidma reaching Eturnagaram forest area have began giving the officials sleepless nights. According to sources, Hidma reached Eturnagaram late on Sunday night. Reportedly, the Maoist leader, who has not been well for almost a fortnight now, has been brought to Telangana from Chhattisgarh for treatment.

It may be recalled that about four months back, the Maoist party’s official spokesperson had released a media note stating that as many as 12 of their top leaders were suffering from Covid-19.In June, 2021, the police officials had arrested the party’s Dandakaranya divisional committee secretary Gaddam Madhukar while he was on his way to Warangal for Covid treatment. Though the neta was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad, Madhukar died on June 6 while undergoing treatment.

According to sources, the sudden demise of Akkiraju Haragopal alias Rama Krishna (RK), who was a central committee member of the outfit, has reportedly sent a chill down the spine of the party members. The party leadership is now going all out to ensure treatment for those activists who are suffering from various ailments. Officials suspect that Gothi Koyas and other tribals living in the Eturnagaram forest area have provided shelter to Hidma.

Cops rubbish reports

However, when Express spoke to police officials in the forest, they denied the rumours. Pointing out that there were no super-speciality hospitals in the area, they denied the reports of infiltration. “It’s obvious that he won’t approach registered medical practitioners (RMP) or private medical practitioners (PMP), owing to the fear of getting caught. We are also carrying out search operations on a daily basis,” they said.

Meanwhile, the authorities have increased vigil and intensified combing operations in Maoist-hit villages of Kannaigudem, Wajedu, Venkatapuram, Aturunagaram and Mangapeta in Mulugu district. Police officials have been deployed along the Godavari banks to guard the Agency areas. When contacted, Eturnagaram division Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gaush Alam also dismissed the rumours.

RK’s death hits Maoists

In the meantime, Maoist activities have reduced in the areas located along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border after Rama Krishna’s death. Activists are currently lying low and most divisional and zonal committees have not organised any programmes in the past few days. The police officials are reportedly making the best use of this situation to provide some respite to those security personnel who have been working round- the-clock to monitor Maoist movement.

Speaking to Express, a police officer working in the Bhadrachalam Agency area, who wished to remain anonymous, pointed out that Rama Krishna’s sudden demise came as a shock to the activists, as a result of which they have reduced activities.

“Before RK’s death, the Maoists used to organise programmes or undertake some kind of tasks on a daily basis in border villages. Now, they are nowhere to be seen,” the police officer added. The officials have, for the time being, stopped all combing operations to provide rest to the personnel.

“It appears as if the Maoists have restricted themselves to the respective base camps. They have not organised even a single programme in the past two days,” official sources said. “However, CRPF and greyhound forces have been kept on standby to act if needed,” another police officer working in Kothagudem district said.

Tribals living in border villages are also heaving a sigh of relief after the Maoists reduced activities. K Ramaiah, a resident of Dummagudem mandal said: “We are finally able to go for work without any fear, after a long time.”

Police increase vigil

