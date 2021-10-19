STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC seeks info on steps taken by govt to address glitches in Dharani portal

The PIL claimed that registrations through the Dharani portal had stopped due to frequent technical glitches during registrations. 

Published: 19th October 2021

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court sought to know the steps that the Telangana government had taken to minimise the frequent  technical glitches in the Dharani portal.The bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy on Monday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Revenue and the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Telangana, directing them to inform the court of the steps taken by the State government.

The court said that farmers were facing huge hurdles in selling and purchasing agricultural lands due to frequent technical snags cropping up in the Dharani portal. “It is a known fact that all information pertaining to agriculture and non-agriculture properties of citizens will have to be fed into the portal, and only after that, transaction of either selling or purchase of properties will take place,” the bench said.

The division bench was hearing a PIL filed by T Indra Prakash, an advocate practising in the High Court, seeking a direction to the Telangana government to continue with the old method of registration of properties. The PIL claimed that registrations through the Dharani portal had stopped due to frequent technical glitches during registrations.The court, during the course of the hearing, observed: “The Telangana government has taken up the project of Dharani portal without putting sufficient infrastructure in place, due to which citizens are facing hardship.”

