Blind spots, potholes mar road from Narsampet to Warangal in Telangana

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Commuting on the 30-km stretch of road from Narsampet town to Warangal city is no piece of cake. Marred by blind curves and potholes, the road does not have enough signages to alert motorists about what lies ahead.

In the last two weeks alone, several accidents were reported on the stretch. The road, which connects the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet, has turned from bad to worse over time, and is not only damaging the tires of vehicles but also putting the lives of commuters at risk, especially in the night.

Motorists have appealed to the authorities concerned to formulate an action plan to set up sign boards and speed breakers on the stretch.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, B Ashok a private employee in Warangal city, said, "I travel to the city on a two-wheeler every day for work. I am well aware that I’m risking my life, but I do not have any other option. The road is full of potholes, and it is especially dangerous at night. Even though MLAs and Ministers travel on this road frequently, no one has come forward to repair it."

When The New Indian Express visited the area, dangerous curves were spotted near Sangem crossroads, Dharmaram crossroads, and Maheshwaram village.

Roads and Buildings Department (Warangal Region) Superintendent Engineer (SE) A Nagender Rao said that the engineering team had already inspected and identified the damaged parts of the road. "The engineering wing will soon start the work on the potholes," he said.