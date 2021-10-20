Retired education staffer held for sexually assaulting minor in Telangana's Hanamkonda district

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A 69-year-old man was arrested by the Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The accused B Bikshapathi is a retired senior assistant in the Higher Education Department, who resides at Parimala Colony in Hanamkonda district.

The victim's father lodged a complaint with the police stating that Bikshapathi had sexually assaulted her a few days ago while she was alone at home. She complained to her father about severe abdominal pains on Tuesday, after which he took her to a local doctor. Upon examination, it was found that she was assaulted.

Bikshapathi was arrested based on the complaint. The retried employee's wife, who works as a government school teacher, tried to stop the police from arresting him. Women police personnel were deployed at the scene to restrain her.

Speaking to Express, KUC Inspector K Janardhana Reddy said that cases have been registered against him under various Sections of the POCSO Act. The accused was produced in the court and sent on remand, he said.