Retired education staffer held for sexually assaulting minor in Telangana's Hanamkonda district

The victim's father lodged a complaint with the police stating that Bikshapathi had sexually assaulted her a few days ago while she was alone at home.

Published: 20th October 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A 69-year-old man was arrested by the Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The accused B Bikshapathi is a retired senior assistant in the Higher Education Department, who resides at Parimala Colony in Hanamkonda district.

The victim's father lodged a complaint with the police stating that Bikshapathi had sexually assaulted her a few days ago while she was alone at home. She complained to her father about severe abdominal pains on Tuesday, after which he took her to a local doctor. Upon examination, it was found that she was assaulted. 

Bikshapathi was arrested based on the complaint. The retried employee's wife, who works as a government school teacher, tried to stop the police from arresting him. Women police personnel were deployed at the scene to restrain her.

Speaking to Express, KUC Inspector K Janardhana Reddy said that cases have been registered against him under various Sections of the POCSO Act. The accused was produced in the court and sent on remand, he said.

Kakatiya University Campus Hanamkonda district Sexual assault
