STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila's 'praja' padayatra starts today from Chevella

The purpose of the Praja Prasthanam is to restore Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana and ensure that the fruits of welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries without any break.

Published: 20th October 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila will undertake a padayatra, christened Praja Prasthanam, from Chevella in Rangareddy district on Wednesday. Sharmila, who paid respects to her father late YS Rajasekhar Reddy at his memorial in Idupulapaya in Kadapa distrct on Tuesday, is preparing for the padayatra across Telangana.

The purpose of the Praja Prasthanam is to restore Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana and ensure that the fruits of welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries without any break. She has also been staging dharnas on Tuesdays to focus on the unemployment problem. Her padayatra would again end at Chevella after traversing through various constituencies in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Sharmila YSR Telangana Party YS Rajasekhar Reddy Rangareddy district Praja Prasthanam
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp