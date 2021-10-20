YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila's 'praja' padayatra starts today from Chevella

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila will undertake a padayatra, christened Praja Prasthanam, from Chevella in Rangareddy district on Wednesday. Sharmila, who paid respects to her father late YS Rajasekhar Reddy at his memorial in Idupulapaya in Kadapa distrct on Tuesday, is preparing for the padayatra across Telangana.

The purpose of the Praja Prasthanam is to restore Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana and ensure that the fruits of welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries without any break. She has also been staging dharnas on Tuesdays to focus on the unemployment problem. Her padayatra would again end at Chevella after traversing through various constituencies in the State.