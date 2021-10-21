KTR invites EU group to invest in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has hoped that representatives of European Business Group will consider Hyderabad for their business interests in the near future, after taking them through the reforms introduced by the State government to create an investor-friendly environment in the State.

Interacting with the representatives during a webinar on Wednesday, he spoke about the TS-iPASS policy, power-surplus condition, availability of the highest industrial land bank in the country, highly-skilled manpower and Telangana’s geographical advantage as being the driving forces behind companies from US, Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan and Europe establishing their units in Telangana in the recent years.

Pointing out that 24 per cent of the total investments were coming from existing companies, he said re-investments were a proof of how satisfied the companies were.He said that the State government had been giving top priority to sectors such as IT, electronics, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, biotech, medical devices, defence and aerospace, food processing, textiles, automotive including EV, plastics and chemicals, gems and jewellery, retail and logistics.