Podu land issues will be resolved soon, says A Indrakaran Reddy

ADILABAD: Asserting that the State government would resolve the podu land issues soon, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was focused on lending a helping hand to tribals cultivating forest lands.

He was taking part in a programme organised to observe the 81st death anniversary of tribal legend Komaram Bheem, at Jodeghat on Wednesday.Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, Asifabad MLA Attram Sakku and MLC Puranam Satish also participated in the programme and paid tributes to the rebel leader.

Indrakaran pointed out that the government was committed to the holistic development of tribals. Mentioning that the government has already constructed a memorial and museum for Komaram Bheem in Asifabad at a cost of Rs 25 crore, he said that they have also undertaken developmental works worth Rs 18 crore in the area.