Mock e-voting pilot sees 67% turnout in Khammam

The e-voting was held from 8 am till 5 pm on Wednesday, where registered voters used their smartphones to vote using the app.

Smartphone

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM: The country’s first smartphone-based e-voting solution was put to test during the mock election held electronically in Khammam on Wednesday as a pilot project. Out of the targetted 10,000 voters which the Khammam municipal corporation had planned to register, 3,740 voters registered themselves and out of them, 2,128 voters exercised their votes, registering 67 per cent voting.

Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has conducted the dummy election. The initiative originated from the TSEC’s plan to enable the e-voting facility to certain section of voters such as persons with disabilities (PWD), senior citizens, citizens employed in notified essential services, sick people, polling personnel, IT professionals, etc.

Though Khammam municipal corporation had planned to register 10,000 voters, only 3,740 voters could get enrolled due to technical glitches in the ‘TSEC eVote’ android app and other issues. The e-voting was held from 8 am till 5 pm on Wednesday, where registered voters used their smartphones to vote using the app. After voting, voters received a message on their phones confirming the same.

