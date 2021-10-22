STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corporator in a spot for not filling up pit dug to lay pipes

According to complainant M Jaga Rao, his daughter Devi came to his residence three days ago to take him to a hospital for routine health checkup.

M Jaga Rao’s daughter Devi undergoes treatment after her leg got fractured

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A civilian who lives in Charabowli area under GWMC limits has filed a complaint against Division-26 corporator Balineni Suresh for allegedly neglecting a pit that the civic body staffers had dug for laying pipelines. According to complainant M Jaga Rao, his daughter Devi came to his residence three days ago to take him to a hospital for routine health checkup.

En route, her two-wheeler skidded as the pit was filled with gravel. Devi’s right leg got fractured in the incident. “Though I approached the corporator seeking help, he turned a blind eye. Suresh even abused me for confronting him,” Jaga Rao said. Enraged over this attitude of the corporator, Jaga Rao filed a complaint at the Intezargunj police station. Speaking to the media, Jaga Rao said that the incident happened due to the negligence of the corporator and the GWMC staffers.

