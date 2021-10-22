STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR gave us ‘beer’la TS, not bangaru, quips Sharmila

She interacted with pensioners, farmers and youth as part of ‘Mata Muchata’ and assured them that her padayatra was all about fighting for their rights.

Published: 22nd October 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 09:23 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After covering 10 km on the first day of her ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’, YS Sharmila on Thursday interacted with locals at Shamshabad and Moinabad mandals and promised to address their problems. She began her padayatra from Nakkalpalli under Moinabad, where she had camped the night.

She interacted with pensioners, farmers and youth as part of ‘Mata Muchata’ and assured them that her padayatra was all about fighting for their rights. After crossing Kethireddypalli and Venkatapur villages under Moinabad mandal, she moved on to Shamshabad mandal, Kavvadiguda, Malkapuram, Amdapur, Nawajipur and finally camped at Kacharam after covering nearly 13 km on the second day.

Sharmila is expected to cover villages in Shamshabad on the third day (Friday) of her yatra. Speaking at Markapuram, she quipped that in a State where English medium schools are rare, English liquor is easily available. “Believing in KCR, people voted for bangaru Telangana, but instead they received ‘beer’la Telangana,” she said.

