Parties raise their game in Huzurabad

KARIMNAGAR: With just nine days remaining for the much-awaited Huzurabad byelection, all major political parties have elevated their game by deploying star campaigners in the Assembly constituency. While Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar campaigned for TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Nizamabad MP D Arvind and party senior leader Vijayashanti toured the segment for their nominee Eatala Rajender, on Thursday.

Speaking at Mamidalapalli in Jammikunta mandal, Harish slammed the BJP leaders for trying to provoke the leaders of other parties. He demanded that the BJP leadership reveal as to what all developmental programmes it would take up in Huzurabad if Rajender won the bypoll. During an election campaign, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar displayed a model of the EVM and requested the citizens to cast their votes for Gellu Srinivas Yadav.

‘Grill CM for lying about funds’

Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao yet again, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the voters to grill the TRS president for “lying about funds provided by the Centre for the development of villages in Telangana”. He was taking part in BJP’s election campaigns at Thummanapalli and Kandugula villages here. At Vangapalli in Kamalapur, Nizamabad MP D Arvind addressed the BJP’s election campaign and alleged that the TRS leaders were spreading fake propaganda over the deferral of Dalit Bandhu scheme. Speaking during a programme organised at Jammikunta, former MP Vijayashanti alleged that KCR was certain of facing a debacle in Huzurabad.