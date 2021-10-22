STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court gets two more judges

With the appointment of new judges, the strength of State High Court has gone up from 17 to 19.

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan from the Bombay High Court and Justice Lalitha Kanneganti from the Andhra Pradesh High Court have been transferred to the Telangana High Court as judges. The former will be sworn in on Friday. The State High Court is currently working with 17 judges.

With the appointment of new judges, the strength of State High Court has gone up from 17 to 19. The sanctioned strength of High Court judges is 42 and 23 vacancies are yet to be filled. The Collegium of Telangana High Court, headed by the then Chief Justice Hima Kohli, had recommended seven advocates to the Supreme Court but the list is yet to be cleared.

Meanwhile, the full court of Telangana High Court headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Thursday bid farewell to Justice T Amaranath Goud following his transfer as a judge to the Tripura High Court. Advocate General BS Prasad lauded his contribution to the field of law, while Justice Amaranath Goud thanked all the judges, registrars, employees and personal staff for their cooperation.

