Telangana youth beaten to death by family for harassing woman

Meanwhile, as the victim, R Anil, belonged to another sub-caste within the BC community, rumours are rife that it might be another case of ‘honour’ killing.

Published: 22nd October 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a shocking incident, a youngster was beaten to death by the family members of a woman for allegedly harassing her in the name of love. The incident happened at Surjapur village under Khanapur mandal in Nirmal district, late on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, as the victim, R Anil, belonged to another sub-caste within the BC community, rumours are rife that it might be another case of ‘honour’ killing. According to sources, Anil, who belonged to Golla community, had allegedly been harassing the woman, belonging to Kapu community, in the name of love for the past one month.

The family members of the woman alleged that though they approached the Khanapur police and filed a plaint, the youth continued troubling their child. Late on Wednesday night, the woman’s family members noticed Anil near their house, caught him, tied the youth to a poll and thrashed him. The youth was seriously injured in the incident.

On learning about the incident, Anil’s relatives rushed to the spot and shifted him to Khanapur PHC. As his condition worsened, Anil was taken to the Nirmal Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday. Alleging that Anil was killed since he belonged to another sub-caste, his family members staged a protest holding his body. DSP Upender Reddy visited the spot, interacted with the irked family members and assured them of justice. The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Anil’s mother R Laxmi.

