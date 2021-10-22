STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana cops on a mission to cut ganja supply chain

B SATYA NARAYANA REDDY

seized ganj

Image of seized ganja used for representation.

KHAMMAM:   A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked officials to declare war on drugs, the Bhadradri-Kothagudem police have decided to increase vigil in the district in order to curb smuggling as well as cultivation and consumption of ganja.

The district police have chalked out plans to form special teams, with efficient and experienced officers as members, and to set up more check posts with an objective to increase vigil at border areas. The police of ficials are also planning to further improve coordination with their counterparts in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to curb ganja menace.

As part of their efforts to stop cultivation of ganja in the district, the officials are also planning to create awareness on the State government’s decision to cancel Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima to those who cultivate ganja in their fields through various media. It may be mentioned here that ganja smuggling is rampant in Bhadradri-Kothagudem as tons of contraband is regularly being transported through the district from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to other states.

