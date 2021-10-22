STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana cyber security legislation will guide rest of India: KTR

It Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday said the cyber security legislation being drafted in the State would become a guiding factor for the whole nation as India does not have one currently.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the cyber security legislation being drafted in the State would become a guiding factor for the whole nation as India does not have one currently. “When the IT standing committee of parliamentarians visited Hyderabad, they told me there is no national cybercrime legislation policy.

Possibly, Telangana’s policy will become the beacon light for the rest of the country,” he said. Addressing the media at the launch of software company Ivanti’s innovation centre in Hyderabad at Daspalla Convention Centre in Madhapur, the Minister sought the company’s feedback in drafting the legislation. Ivanti has helped secure 200 million devices across the world against cyber attacks and malware. “The fact is, as we become more and more reliable on broadbands and networks, security becomes a huge challenge for enterprises, governments and institutions.

As politicians, our phones are constantly looked into, wanting to know exactly what my political strategies are in winning elections, in contesting, competing. So, we are obviously constantly paranoid, constantly looking over our shoulders to see what’s happening. Thanks for instilling the confidence that you can protect my two devices,” he said. Observing that cyber crime had become more prevalent in the changing world, he said there was a need to develop an ecosystem for entrepreneurs and cyber warriors in Hyderabad.

This way, knowledge, IP and devices could be protected, which would create confidence in investors to establish their businesses here. “What’s exciting is, Hyderabad is no more the back office, we take the pride in providing amazing talent pool, amazing think force, which can innovate, come out with world class solutions and give solutions to the rest of the world as well,” he observed.

Nayaki Nayyar, president and chief product officer, Ivanti, said the company was among the top three software companies in terms of unified endpoint management, IT service management and cyber security in the world. It had grown from $0.5 billion in its total revenue to $1.2 billion in the last 12 months. Predicting that it could reach $ 2 billion in a year, she assured that the company was planning to hire 1,500 more employees in the country soon, with Hyderabad as their location to drive innovation.

TAGS
KT Rama Rao cyber security cyber security legislation
