Telangana urges KRMB to respecify Srisailam’s rule curves

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar, in a letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) chairman on Thursday, sought necessary corrections to rule curves/operating procedures by duly incorporating the provisions of the Bachawat Tribunal Award (KWDT-I).

The State government had constituted an expert committee to study the proposals of the KRMB and the implementation of the Jal Shakti Ministry’s gazette notification on October 13. “The committee meeting was held on October 20 and it examined the rule curves and operation protocols pertaining to the Srisailam reservoir furnished by the KRMB.

The committee members unanimously felt that the methodology considered in developing the rule curves was erroneous as it did not comply with the provisions of the KWDT-I Award,” Kumar said. He also mentioned the contents of the KWDT-I Award in his letter to the Board.

“The Srisailam project, being a hydroelectric one, does not involve consumptive use of water, except in the case evaporation loss. It states so in the Award. Neither the KRMB nor the Government of India has the power to reinterpret the provisions of the KWDT-1 Award,” Kumar said. “The allocation of Krishna river water is under the consideration of the KWDT-II (Brijesh Kumar Tribunal).

Until the KWDT-II decides the allocations, KWDT-I Award has to be followed in letter and spirit, while sharing the Krishna river waters,” he said. “Therefore, the rule curves with respect to the Srisailam reservoir has to restrict consumptive use by Andhra Pradesh by 34 tmcft, which is the maximum drawl that can be permitted as per the interstate agreement,” he added

“Taking seven years of data (from 2014-15 till date) to work out the average utilisations is not only in violation of the Award but will also serve to strengthen the illegitimate claims of Andhra Pradesh to transfer Krishna waters outside the basin through Pothireddypadu head regulator and HNSS,” said Kumar.

Ministry seeks update

Jal Shakti Ministry officials have reportedly enquired about the progress of implementation of the gazette notification. The officials of the river management boards explained that AP had issued a GO with certain conditions, but TS had not issued any so far

What is a rule curve?

A rule curve specifies the storage or empty space to be maintained in a reservoir at different times of the year