Will resume flights from Mamnoor airport to boost international tourism: G Kishan Reddy

He visited the Ramappa temple in Palampet village and unveiled the world heritage site plaque alongside Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud.

Published: 22nd October 2021 09:25 AM

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy at Ramappa temple with officials, on Thursday

By Express News Service

MULUGU/HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL:  Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy said that the Union government would soon restart flights from Mamnoor airport to develop tourism in the district.

“Ever since the Ramappa temple was inscribed in UNESCO’s World Heritage Site list, international tourists have been flocking to Warangal, which has many other historical spots too. The Centre will operate flights at the lowest price with the cooperation of the Tourism Department,” he said.

He visited the Ramappa temple in Palampet village and unveiled the world heritage site plaque alongside Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud. Speaking to the media, Kishan said that nearly 90 per cent works of the Kalyana Mandapam at the Thousand Pillar temple have been completed, and that the government has taken up lighting works around the temple.

“There’s an urgent need to operate the Mamnoor airport for the convenience of world tourists. However, the State government’s negligence in handing over the runway of the airport is causing a delay,” Kishan said.

