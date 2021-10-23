Dalit Bandhu deferral: Telangana High Court to hear three PILs on October 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All three PILs seeking suspension of Election Commission of India’s order deferring the implementation of Dalit Bandhu Scheme in Huzurabad Assembly segment till the completion of byelection have been listed for hearing in the State High Court on Monday.

One of the three PILs was listed for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. However, before the hearing commenced, the bench was informed that two more PILs were filed on the same issue. While considering the request of other counsels, it was decided to club all three and list them for hearing on Monday.